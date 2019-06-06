JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

XL Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Saral Mining standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 105.59% to Rs 6.99 crore

Net profit of Saral Mining rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 105.59% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 149.15% to Rs 13.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.993.40 106 13.185.29 149 OPM %-4.290.59 --3.190 - PBDT0.150.03 400 0.040 0 PBT0.150.03 400 0.040 0 NP0.150.03 400 0.030 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU