Saral Mining standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 105.59% to Rs 6.99 croreNet profit of Saral Mining rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 105.59% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 149.15% to Rs 13.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.993.40 106 13.185.29 149 OPM %-4.290.59 --3.190 - PBDT0.150.03 400 0.040 0 PBT0.150.03 400 0.040 0 NP0.150.03 400 0.030 0
