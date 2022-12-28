Saregama India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 397.05, up 8.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.42% slide in NIFTY and a 9.39% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 397.05, up 8.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 18147.05. The Sensex is at 60963.67, up 0.06%. Saregama India Ltd has gained around 5.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1981.8, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96054 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

