Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 49.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.77% to Rs 71.29 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 49.80% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.77% to Rs 71.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.62% to Rs 29.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 310.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.2984.64 -16 310.94324.30 -4 OPM %12.7119.20 -16.0215.73 - PBDT11.7618.58 -37 56.7760.52 -6 PBT4.9412.71 -61 31.5738.47 -18 NP4.919.78 -50 29.3225.36 16

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 17:38 IST

