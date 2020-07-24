Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 49.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.77% to Rs 71.29 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 49.80% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.77% to Rs 71.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.62% to Rs 29.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 310.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

71.2984.64310.94324.3012.7119.2016.0215.7311.7618.5856.7760.524.9412.7131.5738.474.919.7829.3225.36

