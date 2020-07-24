JUST IN
JSW Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 561.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.98% to Rs 11454.00 crore

Net loss of JSW Steel reported to Rs 561.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1028.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.98% to Rs 11454.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11454.0019407.00 -41 OPM %11.2419.05 -PBDT404.002796.00 -86 PBT-643.001770.00 PL NP-561.001028.00 PL

