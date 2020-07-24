JUST IN
Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.22% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net Loss of Miven Machine Tools reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.22% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2279.17% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 5.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.931.53 -39 5.784.84 19 OPM %-188.17-25.49 --29.58-17.98 - PBDT-1.94-0.76 -155 5.810.35 1560 PBT-1.96-0.79 -148 5.710.24 2279 NP-1.96-0.79 -148 5.710.24 2279

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 16:49 IST

