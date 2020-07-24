JUST IN
Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tyroon Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net Loss of Tyroon Tea Company reported to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 28.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.662.25 18 28.4527.94 2 OPM %-210.53-196.44 --9.74-5.08 - PBDT-5.79-4.46 -30 -1.87-0.45 -316 PBT-6.01-4.64 -30 -2.53-1.02 -148 NP-5.63-4.84 -16 -1.38-1.22 -13

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 16:50 IST

