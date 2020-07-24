Tyroon Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tyroon Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company recommends interim dividend
Diana Tea Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Longview Tea Company standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2020 quarter
COVID-19: Tea production shortfall likely to be 100 million kg
-
Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 2.66 croreNet Loss of Tyroon Tea Company reported to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 28.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.662.25 18 28.4527.94 2 OPM %-210.53-196.44 --9.74-5.08 - PBDT-5.79-4.46 -30 -1.87-0.45 -316 PBT-6.01-4.64 -30 -2.53-1.02 -148 NP-5.63-4.84 -16 -1.38-1.22 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU