Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.30% to Rs 92.56 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals rose 6.49% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.30% to Rs 92.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.56106.76 -13 OPM %10.9110.16 -PBDT10.619.98 6 PBT10.149.57 6 NP7.557.09 6

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

