Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 59.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 13.30% to Rs 92.56 croreNet profit of Sarthak Metals rose 6.49% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.30% to Rs 92.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.56106.76 -13 OPM %10.9110.16 -PBDT10.619.98 6 PBT10.149.57 6 NP7.557.09 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU