Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 17.94 croreNet profit of Expo Gas Containers declined 39.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.9421.60 -17 OPM %9.208.70 -PBDT0.390.56 -30 PBT0.260.43 -40 NP0.260.43 -40
