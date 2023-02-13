Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 17.94 crore

Net profit of Expo Gas Containers declined 39.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.9421.609.208.700.390.560.260.430.260.43

