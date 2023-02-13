JUST IN
Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 17.94 crore

Net profit of Expo Gas Containers declined 39.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.9421.60 -17 OPM %9.208.70 -PBDT0.390.56 -30 PBT0.260.43 -40 NP0.260.43 -40

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

