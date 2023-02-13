Zenith Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenith Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the December 2022 quarter
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 158.06% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.15% to Rs 12.88 croreNet profit of Zenith Exports reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.15% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.8818.44 -30 OPM %-9.63-2.39 -PBDT0.710.01 7000 PBT0.38-0.31 LP NP0.33-0.24 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU