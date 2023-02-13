Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.731.6220.2326.540.330.400.160.240.120.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)