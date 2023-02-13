JUST IN
Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.731.62 7 OPM %20.2326.54 -PBDT0.330.40 -18 PBT0.160.24 -33 NP0.120.21 -43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

