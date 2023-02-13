Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
Asian Hotels (East) fixes record date for issue of bonus equity shares
Indian Hotels Co spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 383 cr
Auto stocks, Coal India, KPIT Tech, GE Shipping in focus
-
Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 1.73 croreNet profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.731.62 7 OPM %20.2326.54 -PBDT0.330.40 -18 PBT0.160.24 -33 NP0.120.21 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU