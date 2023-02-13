Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.32% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Incon Engineers reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 90.32% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.31 -90 OPM %-433.336.45 -PBDT-0.120.05 PL PBT-0.130.04 PL NP-0.130.04 PL
