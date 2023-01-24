Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 122.77 croreNet profit of Sasken Technologies rose 3.89% to Rs 31.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 122.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales122.77106.27 16 OPM %23.6529.65 -PBDT40.3139.17 3 PBT38.6437.52 3 NP31.2530.08 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU