Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sasken Technologies rose 3.89% to Rs 31.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 122.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.122.77106.2723.6529.6540.3139.1738.6437.5231.2530.08

