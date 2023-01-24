Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 864.85 croreNet Loss of Strides Pharma Science reported to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 121.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 864.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 794.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales864.85794.39 9 OPM %-3.13-2.86 -PBDT-59.36-54.81 -8 PBT-119.58-115.71 -3 NP-80.03-121.67 34
