L&T to begin construction of 300MW Jeddah Solar PV Power Plant

The Renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro's Power Transmission & Distribution Business has secured the go-ahead to begin constructing the 300MW Jeddah Solar PV Power Plant.

The turnkey EPC order has been received from the consortium of Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Company.

Awarded by Saudi Arabia's Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) to the consortium under design, finance, build and operate mode, the project has now attained financial closure after the signing of the power purchase agreement and thereby the notice to Larsen & Toubro to proceed with the construction.

The project is in Third Jeddah Industrial City, 50km south-east of Jeddah. This large utility scale power plant utilizes state-of art technologies including bifacial modules, single axial trackers, string inverters and robots for module cleaning.

Earlier L&T had announced the major EPC order win for 1.5GW Sudair project in Saudi Arabia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)