Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 4.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies declined 4.84% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.71% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 11.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

