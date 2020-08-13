Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 4.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter
Govt sets up panel for policy advice on latest technologies
KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.18% in the March 2020 quarter
KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.73% in the June 2020 quarter
Govt awards 12 startups for innovation in animal husbandry, dairy sector
-
Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 2.86 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies declined 4.84% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.71% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 11.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.862.79 3 11.5110.61 8 OPM %23.7830.11 -27.1126.86 - PBDT0.860.94 -9 3.723.65 2 PBT0.800.87 -8 3.503.40 3 NP0.590.62 -5 2.592.45 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU