Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.730.9172.6078.020.530.710.450.630.450.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)