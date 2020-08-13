JUST IN
Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.730.91 -20 OPM %72.6078.02 -PBDT0.530.71 -25 PBT0.450.63 -29 NP0.450.63 -29

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:19 IST

