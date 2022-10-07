Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.1%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3634.15, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% drop in NIFTY and a 15.4% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3634.15, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17276.9. The Sensex is at 58059.83, down 0.28%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has slipped around 5.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12784.55, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3600.45, up 0.78% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is down 4.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% drop in NIFTY and a 15.4% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)