SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 805.35, down 3.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2% on the day, quoting at 17126.35. The Sensex is at 56983.74, down 2.32%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has lost around 4.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17419.6, down 2.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

