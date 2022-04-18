GAIL (India) Ltd up for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.75, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.72% in last one year as compared to a 19.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.75, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.11% on the day, quoting at 17106.8. The Sensex is at 56926.95, down 2.42%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 16.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28193.7, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.25, down 0.15% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 23.72% in last one year as compared to a 19.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

