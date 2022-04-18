Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 2.76%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1039, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.5% in last one year as compared to a 18.92% gain in NIFTY and a 10.84% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1039, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.29% on the day, quoting at 17076.15. The Sensex is at 56873.72, down 2.51%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 10.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38191.4, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 86.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

