SBI Cards to raise Rs 2,000 crore through NCDs

SBI Cards and Payment Services said the company's board of directors has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches over a period of time.
The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 12 March 2021. Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell 1.12% to settle at Rs 1,015.55 on 12 March 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,149 on 24 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 495.25 on 22 May 2020.
SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.
