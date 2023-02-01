Auto stocks, Coal India, KPIT Tech, GE Shipping in focus

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for January starting from 1 February 2023.

Coal India: Coal India posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,719.11 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 4,556.54 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Net sales rose to Rs 32,429.46 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 25,990.97 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

KPIT Technologies: KPIT Technologies posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 104.05 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 83.5 crore recorded in Q2 FY23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 917.11 crore from Rs 744.83 crore.

The Great Eastern Shipping Co (GE Shipping): The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 627.20 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 205.29 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1421.03 crore from Rs 938.58 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for a 75 room property in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company will be operating this hotel.

Jubilant Pharmova: Jubilant Pharmova's wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Draximage Inc announced that it received approval from the US drug regulator (USFDA) with regards to the company's new drug application (NDA) submitted pursuant to section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) for Kit for the Preparation of Technetium (Tc 99m) Mertiatide injection.

Sterlite Technologies (STL): STL has signed an agreement and will sell its telecom product software business via business transfer agreement by way of slump sale as a going concern to Skyvera through its Indian subsidiary.

