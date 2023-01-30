NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Adani group stocks in focus

NTPC: The state-run power major's consolidated net profit rose 6.18% to Rs 4,776.61 crore on 33.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,601.84 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Bajaj Finance: The NFBC's consolidated net profit surged 39.89% to Rs 2,973 crore on 26.31% jump in total income to Rs 10,785.95 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Vedanta: On consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit declined 42.25% to Rs 3,092 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 5,354 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 33,691 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 33,697 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Adani group stocks: Adani group stocks will remain in focus. Adani Enterprises clarified that its Rs 20,000 crore FPO remains on schedule at the set issue price. The company had fixed the FPO at Rs 3,112-Rs 3,276 per share.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): BEL reported 2.64% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 598.77 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 583.37 crore in Q3 FY22. The PSU company's net sales increased 10.6% to Rs 4,046.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 compared with Rs 3,656.22 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Fineotex Chemical: Fineotex Chemical reported a 20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.15 crore on 4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 109.23 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Kajaria Ceramics: On a consolidated basis, Kajaria Ceramics' net profit tumbled 39.09% to Rs 74.32 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 122.02 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from Operations was at Rs 1,091.13 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, up 2.14% from Rs 1,068.23 crore reported in the same period last year.

Vedant Fashions: Vedant Fashions reported 17.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.35 crore on 14.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 441.43 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Aarti Drugs: The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit tumbled 37.1% to Rs 36.69 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 58.29 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Net sales stood at Rs 663.96 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, up 4.6% from Rs 634.80 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the company's API Facility at JNPC, Visakhapatnam, from 23rd January 2023 to 27th January 2023.

Dixon Technologies (India): Dixon Technologies (India) said that it has entered into term sheet with Mega Alliance Holdings to form a joint venture (JV) for designing & manufacturing of Mobile Communication equipment and related Solutions in India.

Hi-Tech Pipes: Hi-Tech Pipes' consolidated net profit zoomed 199.65% to Rs 13.02 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 4.34 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations declined 4.89% YoY to Rs 569.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)