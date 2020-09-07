HDFC disburses subsidy over Rs 4700 cr under PMAY Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme

Approves loans over Rs 47000 cr under PMAY Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme

HDFC has disbursed subsidy to over 2,00,000 homebuyers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) becoming the first lender to do so. This is the flagship housing scheme of the government.

The Corporation has approved over Rs 47000 crore of home loans under CLSS to homebuyers belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIG). Subsidy under PMAY amounting to over Rs 4700 crore has been passed on to these 200000 homebuyers, becoming the only financial institution in the country to achieve this feat.

The Corporation has been partnering and supporting the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and the National Housing Bank to work towards the government's goal of 'Affordable Housing for All'.

