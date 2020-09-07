HDFC disburses subsidy over Rs 4700 cr under PMAY Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme

-
ALSO READ
Prepare post-lockdown SOPs for govt's urban missions: Puri to officers
Govt launches rental housing scheme for migrants; extends interest subsidy benefits under CLSS
Housing subsidy scheme for middle-income families extended till Mar 2021
Centre announces free LPG refills to PMUY beneficiaries for 3 months
Total Of 158 Lakh MT Steel To Be Consumed In Construction Of Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY(U)
-
Approves loans over Rs 47000 cr under PMAY Credit Linked Subsidy SchemeHDFC has disbursed subsidy to over 2,00,000 homebuyers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) becoming the first lender to do so. This is the flagship housing scheme of the government.
The Corporation has approved over Rs 47000 crore of home loans under CLSS to homebuyers belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIG). Subsidy under PMAY amounting to over Rs 4700 crore has been passed on to these 200000 homebuyers, becoming the only financial institution in the country to achieve this feat.
The Corporation has been partnering and supporting the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and the National Housing Bank to work towards the government's goal of 'Affordable Housing for All'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU