L&T receives various orders for power transmission and distribution

Orders valued between Rs 2500 cr to 5000 cr

Larsen & Toubro's power transmission and distribution business has won a prestigious project to establish transmission lines and substations with a major infrastructure project in Telangana. The scope of the package involves establishing three new 400 kV substations with reactors, associated bay extensions at connected substations and more than 170 km of 400 kV transmission lines, on a turnkey basis.

Another order has been secured from Konkan Raiway Corporation to provide electrical and mechanical systems for two tunnels in the Katra Dharam section of the Udampur Srinagar Baramulla rail line project.

A power distribution package to replace bare conductors with Aerial Bunched Cables has been received from North India. Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects.

In Oman, the business has bagged a package to construct 400 kV Overhead Lines connecting three Grid Stations. These high capacity transmission lines will interconnect three major transmission systems to improve dispatch coordination and grid security. These will also enhance access to areas with renewable energy potential and enable reserves sharing.

A repeat order has been received from a reputed client in the Middle East.

