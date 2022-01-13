Nazara Tech to mull fund raising on 17 Jan

Nazara Technologies on Wednesday announced that the company's board will meet on 17 January 2022 to consider fund raising through preferential issue of shares.

In a regulatory filing, Nazara Technologies said that the board will meet on Monday, 17 January 2022, to consider and approve the issuance of equity shares of the company to one or more person on preferential basis in accordance with the provision of companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations and subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

The board will also consider and approve increase in the limits relating to investment / giving loans and guarantees or providing securities to any persons or bodies corporate.

Nazara Technologies is one of the leading mobile games companies. It is India's leading diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, and gamified early learning ecosystems.

Nazara Technologies' consolidated net profit rose 9.8% to Rs 14.50 crore on a 17.8% surge in net sales to Rs 129.60 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Nazara Tech were trading 2.61% higher at Rs 2,367 on BSE.

