Pricol Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2022.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2022.

Pricol Ltd spiked 12.70% to Rs 134.85 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd surged 8.07% to Rs 283.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46148 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd soared 7.83% to Rs 206.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd advanced 7.10% to Rs 429.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9743 shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd rose 7.02% to Rs 94.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)