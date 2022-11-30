SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1271.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.62% jump in NIFTY and a 8.26% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1271.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18647.25. The Sensex is at 62726.33, up 0.07%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 0.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19231.45, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1284, up 1.13% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 9.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.62% jump in NIFTY and a 8.26% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 75.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)