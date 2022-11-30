Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 4.46 points or 0.05% at 8991.55 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (down 6.24%), New India Assurance Company Ltd (down 4.39%),South Indian Bank Ltd (down 4.2%),Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd (down 3.04%),Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Canara Bank (down 2.6%), Dhani Services Ltd (down 2.49%), IDBI Bank Ltd (down 2.4%), Computer Age Management Services Ltd (down 2.34%), and UCO Bank (down 2.27%).

On the other hand, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 10.87%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 8.1%), and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (up 4.03%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 82.04 or 0.13% at 62763.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.1 points or 0.23% at 18660.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 95.8 points or 0.33% at 29437.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.4 points or 0.42% at 9113.91.

On BSE,1951 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)