Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 17.85 points or 0.07% at 23834.29 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 5.16%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 5.12%),Nureca Ltd (down 4.14%),Themis Medicare Ltd (down 2.28%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.98%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 1.9%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 1.85%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 1.62%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 1.44%).

On the other hand, Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 3.86%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.76%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 3.54%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 82.04 or 0.13% at 62763.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.1 points or 0.23% at 18660.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 95.8 points or 0.33% at 29437.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.4 points or 0.42% at 9113.91.

On BSE,1951 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

