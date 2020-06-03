SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 795.65, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.92% in last one year as compared to a 15.81% fall in NIFTY and a 23.16% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 795.65, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 10121.4. The Sensex is at 34262.65, up 1.29%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 15.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10187.95, up 2.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 794.6, up 2.05% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 13.92% in last one year as compared to a 15.81% fall in NIFTY and a 23.16% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 54.81 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)