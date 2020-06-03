Trident Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Overseas Bank, Team Lease Services Ltd, D B Corp Ltd and South Indian Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2020.

Trident Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 7.15 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank spiked 16.35% to Rs 9.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59221 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd soared 15.21% to Rs 1837. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 310 shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd gained 14.19% to Rs 74.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7759 shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd jumped 13.81% to Rs 6.43. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16 lakh shares in the past one month.

