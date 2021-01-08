SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.2, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.38% in last one year as compared to a 17% jump in NIFTY and a 6.29% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 945.2, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 14292.35. The Sensex is at 48563, up 0.98%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 10.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15424.55, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

