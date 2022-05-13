SBI Q4 PAT up 41% YoY to Rs 9,114 crore

-
State Bank of India (SBI) reported 41.28% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 9,114 crore on a 1.58% increase in total income to Rs 82,613 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 15.26% YoY to Rs 31,198 crore during the quarter. Net Interest Margin (domestic) was at 3.40% in Q4 FY22 as against 2.90% in Q4 FY21.
Operating profit remained flat at Rs 19,717 crore in Q4 FY22.
Provisions and contingencies declined by 34.51 % to Rs 7,237.45 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Of this, provision for NPAs were at Rs 3,261.69 crore (down 67.10% YoY) in the fourth quarter.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 12,479.38 crore, up by 44.28% from Rs 8,649.12 crore in Q4 FY21.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 1,12,023 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 1,20,029 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 1,26,389 crore as on 31 March 2020.
The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 3.97% as on 31 March 2021 as against 4.50% as on 31 December 2021 and 4.98% as on 31 March 2020.
The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 1.02% as on 31 March 2021 as against 1.34 % as on 31 December 2021 and 1.50% as on 31 March 2020.
The bank reported 55.19% increase in net profit to Rs 31,676 crore on a 2.39% rise in total income to Rs 3,16,021 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Return on equity (RoE) as at the end of FY22 stands at 13.92%, which is higher by 398 bps YoY.
Total Deposits grew at 10.06% to Rs 40,51,534 crore as on 31 March 2022 as against Rs 36,81,277 crore as on 31 MArch 2021. Whole bank advances increased by 11% to Rs 28,18,671 crore as on 31 March 2022 as against Rs 25,39,393 crore as on 31 March 2021.
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as on 31 March 2022 stood at 13.83%.
State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 57.79% stake in the bank.
