Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 May 2022.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32169 shares. The stock dropped 13.75% to Rs.855.25. Volumes stood at 34728 shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd clocked volume of 5.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72673 shares. The stock gained 10.59% to Rs.938.00. Volumes stood at 59428 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd recorded volume of 10.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.40% to Rs.553.65. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 6.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.89% to Rs.940.30. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd witnessed volume of 18703 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3929 shares. The stock dropped 6.70% to Rs.34,668.40. Volumes stood at 3412 shares in the last session.

