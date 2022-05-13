Hatsun Agro Product Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

T.V. Today Network Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2022.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd tumbled 13.57% to Rs 855.25 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4998 shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd lost 12.73% to Rs 277.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24207 shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd crashed 9.24% to Rs 3614. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2614 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd corrected 8.61% to Rs 184.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd plummeted 8.28% to Rs 625.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

