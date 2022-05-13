Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd and Maral Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2022.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd lost 8.59% to Rs 235.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3266 shares in the past one month.

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd tumbled 6.66% to Rs 224.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1707 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd crashed 6.61% to Rs 762.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 115 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd corrected 6.38% to Rs 1400.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26870 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7482 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd pared 5.84% to Rs 74.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11948 shares in the past one month.

