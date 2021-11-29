Around 114 Lakh Houses Sanctioned Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), participating States/Union Territories (UTs) have undertaken a demand survey and assessed a demand of 112.24 lakh houses in urban areas. Against this, a total of 114.06 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far.

Of the sanctioned houses, 89.36 lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which 52.55 lakh houses have been completed/ delivered. States/UTs have been advised to complete all the sanctioned projects/ houses within the stipulated timeline.

