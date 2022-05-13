Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 25.81 points or 0.14% at 18373.35 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 3.43%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.75%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.58%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 4.77%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.54%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.22%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 754.69 or 1.43% at 53685.

The Nifty 50 index was up 232.2 points or 1.47% at 16040.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 688.47 points or 2.75% at 25683.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 200.92 points or 2.62% at 7861.19.

On BSE,2590 shares were trading in green, 687 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

