SC Agrotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of SC Agrotech reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.18 -100 00.72 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -0-91.67 - PBDT0.040 0 0.050.06 -17 PBT0.040 0 0.040.05 -20 NP0.040 0 0.050.04 25

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:29 IST

