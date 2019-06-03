Remi Process Plant & Machinery standalone net profit rises 77.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Remi Process Plant & Machinery gets revision in credit ratings
Remi Process Plant & Machinery gets reaffirmation in ratings for bank facilities
Remi Process Plant & Machinery appoints Company Secretary
Remi Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 7.72 croreNet profit of Remi Process Plant & Machinery rose 77.94% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.84% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 17.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.727.10 9 17.9119.92 -10 OPM %14.9011.13 -8.496.28 - PBDT1.711.01 69 2.872.42 19 PBT1.560.86 81 2.281.85 23 NP1.210.68 78 1.811.59 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU