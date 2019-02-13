JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Standard Capital Markets approves change in directorate

Board of IndusInd Bank approves fund raising through EMTN programme and Tier I & II Bonds
Business Standard

Board of ARSS Infrastructure Projects note final settlement of loans by bankers

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 13 February 2019

The Board of ARSS Infrastructure Projects at its meeting held on 13 February 2019 has considered the following -

IDBI Bank has approved One Time Final Settlement settling the entire outstanding loan amount for Rs. 25 crore.

Punjab National Bank has approved One Time Final Settlement settling the entire outstanding loan amount for Rs 104.24 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements