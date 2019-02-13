Board of ARSS Infrastructure Projects note final settlement of loans by bankers

-
ALSO READ
ARSS Infrastructure Projects' JV receives two work orders worth Rs 77.79 cr
ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the September 2018 quarter
AIIB likely to invest USD 1.4 bn for development projects in Pakistan
Gammon Infrastructure Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Punjab govt releases Rs 670.29 crore for power subsidy, development projects
-
At meeting held on 13 February 2019The Board of ARSS Infrastructure Projects at its meeting held on 13 February 2019 has considered the following -
IDBI Bank has approved One Time Final Settlement settling the entire outstanding loan amount for Rs. 25 crore.
Punjab National Bank has approved One Time Final Settlement settling the entire outstanding loan amount for Rs 104.24 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU