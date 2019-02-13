JUST IN
Board of Standard Capital Markets approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 13 February 2019

The Board of Standard Capital Markets at its meeting held on 13 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Kishore Kargeti (DIN No.: 00095763) as Independent Additional director with immediate effect.

The Board also accepted the resignation of Neelam Dhingra as Independent Director with immediate effect.

