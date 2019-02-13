Board of Standard Capital Markets approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 13 February 2019The Board of Standard Capital Markets at its meeting held on 13 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Kishore Kargeti (DIN No.: 00095763) as Independent Additional director with immediate effect.
The Board also accepted the resignation of Neelam Dhingra as Independent Director with immediate effect.
