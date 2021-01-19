India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Leaps Past 96.66%

India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low today. 10,064 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after seven months. The daily new cases were 10,956 on 12th June, 2020. India's total Active Caseload has dropped to 2 lakh (2,00,528) today. India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.90% of India's total Positive Cases.

The fall in the number of daily new cases is accompanied by a fast rising number of people getting vaccinated against COVID19 across all States and UTs. The total number of people vaccinated is MORE THAN DOUBLE the number of Active Cases. In the last 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 (across 7,860 sessions conducted so far).

India's Recovery Rate has leaped past 96.66% today. The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,28,753 while the number of Active Cases in the country stands at 2,08,012 today. 17,411 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

