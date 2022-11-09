SEAMEC consolidated net profit declines 33.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 85.33 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC declined 33.99% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 85.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.85.3381.8243.5442.8150.5748.1019.1027.1816.9725.71

