Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
SEAMEC consolidated net profit declines 33.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 85.33 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC declined 33.99% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 85.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.3381.82 4 OPM %43.5442.81 -PBDT50.5748.10 5 PBT19.1027.18 -30 NP16.9725.71 -34

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:04 IST

