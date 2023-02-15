Seasons Furnishings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 2.06 crore

Seasons Furnishings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.061.4613.1119.860.030.2600.2300.23

