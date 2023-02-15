Seasons Furnishings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 2.06 croreSeasons Furnishings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.061.46 41 OPM %13.1119.86 -PBDT0.030.26 -88 PBT00.23 -100 NP00.23 -100
