Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 61.69% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net Loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.69% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.005.22 -62 OPM %-37.00-0.38 -PBDT-0.74-0.60 -23 PBT-1.17-1.07 -9 NP-1.17-1.07 -9

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

