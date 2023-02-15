S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NB Footwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
EZOK launches first line of Men's Footwear in offline space with 150+ SKUs
Jindal Poly Films slumps after fire accident occurs at arm's Igatpuri plant
Nifty below 17,480 mark, consumer durables stocks decline
Bata India appoints Anil Somani as CFO
-
Sales decline 61.69% to Rs 2.00 croreNet Loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.69% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.005.22 -62 OPM %-37.00-0.38 -PBDT-0.74-0.60 -23 PBT-1.17-1.07 -9 NP-1.17-1.07 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU