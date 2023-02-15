S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.69% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net Loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.69% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.005.22-37.00-0.38-0.74-0.60-1.17-1.07-1.17-1.07

