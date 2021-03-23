Board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions to consider preferential allotment of shares

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Home Finance and Standarad Chartered enter into co-lending arrangement for MSMEs
AU Small Finance Bank gains on launching QIP issue
IDFC First Bank board to mull fund raising on 18 Feb
Nifty ends below 15,000-mark as rising US bond yields spook investors
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical allots 48,000 equity shares under ESOS
-
On 25 March 2021The Board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions will meet on 25 March 2021 to consider issue of equity shares on preferential allotment basis to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore), a Qualified Institutional Buyer as settlement of guarantee issued by the company and in accordance with applicable laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU