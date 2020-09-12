SEBI Says Multicap Mutual Funds Must Invest 25% Each In Small, Mid And Large Cap Stocks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has altered the portfolio allocation rules for multi-cap mutual funds. SEBI has stated 75% of total assets of multi-cap funds have to be invested in equity and equity-related instruments compared to the earlier threshold of 65%.

SEBI also stated that multi cap schemes will have to invest at least 25% each in large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. There is no such restriction for the funds right now. Mutual funds will have to comply by these norms by February 2021, according to SEBI.

