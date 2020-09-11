Kharif Acreage Spurts Around 5.67%

Record progress of area coverage has been reported on 1104.54 lakh Hectares (ha) area compared to corresponding period of last year's 1045.18 lakh ha. This marks a surge of 5.67%. Sowing of rice still continues while sowing of pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds is almost over. The final sowing figures for kharif season are expected to be closed on 1st October 2020.

Rice: Sowing of Rice has been reported on 402.25 lakh ha compared to 373.87 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 7.59%.

Pulses: Pulses on 137.87 lakh ha against 131.76 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 4.64%.

Coarse Cereals: Coverage of Coarse Cereals reported on 179.70 lakh ha area against 177.43 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 1.28%.

Oilseeds: Oilseeds 195.99 lakh ha area against 176.91 lakh ha area of last year i.e. area coverage increased by 10.79%.

Sugarcane: Sugarcane on 52.46 lakh ha area against 51.75 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 1.37%.

Cotton: Cotton area coverage reported on 129.30 lakh ha area against 126.61 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increased in area coverage by 2.12%

Jute & Mesta: Jute & Mesta on 6.97 lakh ha area against 6.86 lakh ha area i.e. increased in area coverage by 1.68% reported in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)